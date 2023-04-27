Tory Budget devastating for workers, families and economy - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said the Budget imposed by the Tories today will have a devastating impact on workers, families and the economy.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“The budget imposed today by the Tories will have a devastating impact on our public services, our economy and on workers and families.

“Spending on the economy and education has been cut. Funding for health flatlined. That is before inflation, pay for workers, and growing demands on public services are factored in.

"This budget will reduce public services, undermine prosperity, and stifle the development of our children. It will cause long-term and irreparable damage to our society and economy.

“It is quite clear that ordinary people are the collateral damage in a political conflict between the British government and the DUP.

“This unadulterated Tory budget is the direct consequence of the absence of the Executive.

“The boycott of the Executive by the DUP is itself an act of gross political negligence which must end.

“The absence of an Executive also means that the Protocol’s huge economic potential goes unrealised. Local and global companies stand ready to take advantage of our unique access to both EU and British markets. But they will be reluctant to invest without political stability and without Ministers in post.

“There is an urgent onus on the two governments, the parties and not least the DUP to get the Assembly and Executive up and moving.”