Leading Chambers of Commerce highlight damage housing crisis is having on business - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said recent reports from leading Chambers of Commerce highlighting the impact of the housing crisis on businesses and the economy are a serious cause for concern.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Chambers of Commerce across the state are at the forefront of business in our communities.

“They are at the heart of the business community and are committed to delivering a progressive, socially responsible, and sustainable economy.

“In the past week three leading Chambers of Commerce – Dublin, Cork, and Galway – have reported on the damage the housing crisis is having on their members in terms of attracting and retaining staff and sustaining the domestic economy.

“In their Q1 report for 2023, Cork Chamber highlighted that housing supply was one of the top reasons noted for a lack of confidence in the economy and that housing shortages are the second largest barrier to filling vacancies.

“In Galway, the Chamber of Commerce reported that four out of five Galway businesses said a lack of accommodation was impacting their ability to hire with 70 percent, saying it was impacting staff retention.

“In the capital, 85 percent of firms reported to Dublin Chamber that housing was a challenge from a business perspective.

“For over a decade, Sinn Féin has highlighted that the housing crisis was damaging our economic competitiveness, and the testimony of these Chambers of Commerce is further evidence of this.

“The impact of the housing crisis on business as relayed by Dublin, Cork, and Galway Chambers is not an isolated criticism. In recent months ISME, Chambers Ireland, and the Irish Exporters Association have all highlighted the economic impact of the crisis.

“This government, like its predecessors, is caught in an ideological quagmire in terms of housing policy, and only a change of government, and change of Housing Minister, will truly address the housing crisis for the betterment of society and the economy."