Mobilise in support of fair pay, public services & power-sharing on May Day - Kearney

Sinn Féin Workers Rights spokesperson and National Party Chairperson Declan Kearney has called on all trade union members, progressive political activists and grassroots community organisations to join this year’s May Day march to Belfast city hall in solidarity with all workers campaigning for fair pay, terms and conditions, and in defence of public services.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“This May Day comes at a time of extreme economic and political challenges in the north of Ireland. The annual march and rally provide working people with an important opportunity to protest against the newly announced Tory government-imposed budget for the north, and which will have a devastating impact upon regional public services, and for the livelihoods of workers and families.

“Currently workers are engaged in unprecedented industrial action in all public sectors across the region. The present scale of trade union action is the culmination of 13 years of Tory rule and sustained cutbacks in the north. The pressures now being carried by workers and families due to net reductions in their take home pay is being worsened by the growing cost of living crisis.

“A power sharing Executive and Assembly should be in place at this time to defend public services and support working people, but the DUP’s boycott is preventing that from happening.

“I urge all trade unionists, progressive political activists and grassroots community organisations to ensure this year’s May Day march and rally give voice to the need for proper investment in public services and a fair pay settlement for all public servants and essential workers, including our teaching and health and social care staff.

“Coming as it does immediately after the Good Friday Agreement 25th anniversary, this year’s international workers day celebration should also unambiguously assert the demand for a restoration of power sharing and local democracy in the north, and full implementation of the Agreement.

“The ongoing political crisis is exacerbating the hardships experienced by workers and families. A regional Executive with sustainable funding, committed to implementing progressive economic, industrial growth and investment plans must be established as an immediate priority.”