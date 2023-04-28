Significant increase in homeless numbers in March before eviction ban lifted - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has today called on government to immediately reinstate the ban on-no fault evictions.

The call was made as figures from the Department of Housing show a significant increase in official homelessness in March - before the ban on eviction was lifted on April 1st.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The March homeless figures are utterly depressing. The total number of people in Department of Housing-funded emergency accommodation rose by 246 to 11,988.

“This includes an increase of 99 children to 3472. The figures include an increase in both family and single person homelessness.

“March was the last month in which tenants were protected by the ban on no-fault evictions. What these figures tell us is that levels of homelessness are going to start rising significantly from April.

“All of this demonstrates the need for government to immediately reinstate the ban on no-fault evictions.

“Government has not put in place the necessary emergency measures to deal with the expected rise in homelessness from April. Government cannot tell those with eviction notices falling due where they should go.

“What level of homelessness do we need to see before government acts to protect those at imminent risk of losing their homes?”