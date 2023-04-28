Queen's University must reverse decision to cut staff pay – Delargy

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has written to Queen's University calling on them to reverse its cut to staff pay while staff are campaigning for better pay and conditions.

The party’s Further & Higher Education spokesperson said:

"I have written to Queen’s University to express disappointment at the punitive decision to cut the pay of staff taking part in an examinations and assessment boycott.

“Queen’s University should reverse this decision and respect the right of workers to campaign for fair pay and conditions, similar to the approach taken by Ulster University.

“Staff and their unions have taken these steps as a last resort and continue to perform the majority of their duties including teaching.

“I would urge Queen’s University to work proactively with workers and the Universities and Colleges Union to find urgent solutions to deliver fair pay and conditions for the staff.”