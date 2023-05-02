Menu

Sinn Féin - On Your Side

Dillon welcomes appointment of independent panel on Truth Recovery

2 May, 2023 - by Linda Dillon

Google+

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the appointment of the Independent Truth Recovery Panel to investigate the Mother and Baby Homes.

The Mid Ulster MLA said: 

“This is a huge step forward in the investigation into Mother and Baby Homes in Ireland. 

“The Panel has a wide range of expertise, including an expert in trauma-informed practice. This should help ensure a comprehensive investigation takes place. 

“And it is vital that victims and survivors remain at the heart of this process. 

Connect with Sinn Féin