Dillon welcomes appointment of independent panel on Truth Recovery

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the appointment of the Independent Truth Recovery Panel to investigate the Mother and Baby Homes.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“This is a huge step forward in the investigation into Mother and Baby Homes in Ireland.

“The Panel has a wide range of expertise, including an expert in trauma-informed practice. This should help ensure a comprehensive investigation takes place.

“And it is vital that victims and survivors remain at the heart of this process.