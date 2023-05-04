Slieve Rushen House Project ‘Very Exciting’ - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has described plans to develop the area around Slieve Rushen House as very exciting. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after meeting with Kevin Lunney from Mannok and receiving a briefing on the proposed project, alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Damien Brady.



MEP MacManus said:

“I was pleased to meet with Kevin Lunney recently at the Mannok Head Office with my colleague Damien Brady."



“Kevin briefed us on their plans to restore Slieve Rushen House, develop a number of walkways, an interpretive centre and create a heritage and habitat park in the surrounding area."



“This is a very exciting project which would be a fantastic amenity for the local community and a gamechanger in terms of attracting tourism to the area. It would also be very positive as a cross-border project that can bring local communities together."



“However this project is at a very early stage and will require support if it is to be progressed, and I hope that all of the relevant agencies will get behind it."



“I want to thank Kevin for outlining this exciting plan to us and I wish all involved the very best as they attempt to make this project a reality. ENDS

See attached photo from the Mannok Head Office of (L-R): Damien Brady, Kevin Lunney, Chris MacManus MEP







