Huge disruption as security alert continues in Omagh - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said an ongoing security alert on the Derry Road in Omagh is causing huge disruption tonight.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“A security alert is underway on the Derry Road area of Omagh tonight.

“This is causing huge disruption as people have been evacuated from their homes and busy roads are closed on a Saturday night.

“There is no place for this type of activity and those responsible have only served to cause huge inconvenience for local families tonight.

“I would urge people to follow advice from the Police and avoid the area until this area under the alert has alert has been cleared and further updates given.

“Omagh Leisure Centre will be open to provide support and accommodation for people who have been evacuated from their homes.”