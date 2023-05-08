Shortfall in special school numbers consequence of immoral Tory cuts - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the predicted shortfall in places for children with special educational needs is ‘deeply concerning’ and another consequence of immoral Tory budget cuts.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“It’s deeply concerning that special schools across the north are set to face a significant shortfall in pupil places in September.

“Children with special educational needs require the highest level of support in our schools to ensure they have the best start in life.

“This is yet another consequence of immoral and indefensible Tory cuts that is decimating our public services and punishing vulnerable children.

“It is also a consequence of one party’s refusal to form an Executive that is preventing any steps being taken to support public services from the irreparable damage being inflicted on us from savage Tory policies.

“We need the Executive restored now and all parties working together around the table to offset the harm being done by the Tory axe to health, education and other public services.”