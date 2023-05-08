Matt Carthy TD seeks clarity from Dept of Defence on ‘Secret British Air defence agreement’

Responding to today’s report that the Irish government has had a secret arrangement that provided for the British RAF to operate within Irish airspace, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Matt Carthy TD, said that such a deal would serve to further expose the abysmal failure of successive governments to adequate invest in our Defence Forces.

Teachta Carthy said:

“The report of a secret arrangement that provided for the British RAF to operate within Irish airspace simply further exposes the abysmal failure of successive Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments to invest in our Defence Forces and to ensure that, as an independent, neutral state, we can monitor and defend our airspace and our seas.

“I have sought a briefing from the Department of Defence on this matter, so as to clarify the legal and Constitutional matters that have arisen from today’s report.

“However, I would also urge the Tánaiste to make a public statement on the matter as a matter of urgency. This is a matter of considerable public interest and full disclosure of any arrangements with foreign governments in respect of Irish Defence capacity is required.”