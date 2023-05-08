MEP MacManus Visits Mullingar Community College For Europe Day Celebrations
MEP MacManus Visits Mullingar Community College For Europe Day Celebrations
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus recently visited Mullingar Community College as part of the school’s celebrations for Europe Day. The Midlands Northwest MEP held a discussion with students from various year groups about the European Union and the role that MEPs play within it.
Mullingar Community College participate in the European Parliament Ambassador School Programme, an initiative which aims to increase students' awareness of the European institutions and the role they play in our democracy.
MacManus commended the students for their excellent questions on a range of topics including Brexit and agriculture and thanked the teachers and Principal Seamus Mohan for facilitating the visit. ENDS
Pictured outside Mullingar Community College are (L-R): Seamus Mohan (Principal), Chris MacManus MEP, Emmett Kenny (Deputy Principal) and students in the background