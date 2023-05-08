Government must address funding crisis facing Director of Public Prosecutions - Pa Daly TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD, has urged the government to address the funding crisis facing the Director of Public Prosecutions immediately. Teachta Daly was reacting to a DPP letter to the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform which informed the department that its caseload had increased by 41% between 2017-2021.
Teachta Daly said:
“The letter lays out some stark facts, namely that the increase in the workload of the DPP and the lack of adequate government funding is placing the public interest and the needs of justice at risk. The Acting Deputy Director of the Office has requested additional support of €9 million for this coming year.
“There is little doubt this would be justified, as there is a large rise in the prosecution of white collar and sexual offences, something Sinn Féin has argued should be prioritised. Both are complex areas and require resources to prosecute correctly.
“Other existing pressures include the need to engage with Gardai to provide training and an increased need for attendance by DPP solicitors in the District Court. More worryingly, the letter outlines future demands that are likely to make the DPP’s budget stretch further, including implementing changes arising from the Commission on the Future of Policing and necessary ICT upgrades.
“The DPP also makes clear the office has increased responsibilities to victims of crime, and the government is now in danger of letting these vulnerable people down. The government has kicked the can down the road in so many areas, and they must address the DPP requests as soon as possible.”