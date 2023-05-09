Tory cuts to local communities ‘immoral and indefensible’ – Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said cruel Tory budget cuts imposed on local communities are ‘immoral and indefensible’.

Responding to proposed Budget cuts announced by the Department for Communities today, the party’s communities spokesperson said:

“Cuts to much-needed community services are a direct result of the punishment budget forced upon the department by the Tories in London.

“Local communities are the latest to be hit by the Tory axe and the damaging budget being imposed on the Department for Communities from London.

“These cuts are immoral and indefensible and will be felt by everyone in all communities across the north, particularly those on the lowest income.

“One party’s refusal to form an Executive is adding to the pain and suffering of communities who are crying out for support.

“We need the Assembly and Executive restored now and parties working together to invest in local communities and protect services from these savage cuts. People cannot wait any longer.”