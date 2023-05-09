Family must have access to truth and justice - Hazzard

Speaking following the decision of the PPS not to prosecute a former RUC member in relation to the killing of Colum Marks in 1991, Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said he will co to it to support the family’s campaign for truth.

The South Down MP said:

“This has been a long and emotional journey for the family of Colum Marks, who was unarmed when shot dead by the RUC, in their campaign for truth and justice.

“They have campaigned with strength, dignity and determination.

“The family remains committed to finding out the full facts of what happened to Colum Marks and following today’s decision, will now consider all options available to them.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the Marks family in their pursuit of truth.

“They are entitled to justice and a proper investigation and they may now pursue a review of the PPS’ decision.”