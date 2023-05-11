Sinn Féin welcomes Alone and Threshold Report on older people in the private rental sector - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has welcomed the publication of the Double Deficit report by Alone and Threshold on the experiences of older and ageing people in the private rental sector.

The Dublin Mid-West TD has urged government to actively consider the report’s recommendations.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“A growing number of older people are living in the private rental sector. The number of people over the age of 60 on social housing waiting lists is also growing.

“There are also a growing number of people not eligible for social housing supports but struggling with high rents and tenancy insecurity in the rental market.

“Homelessness among the over-65s has also increased dramatically in recent years. Since Darragh O’Brien has been Minister for Housing, there has been a 43% increase in the number of older people in emergency accommodation.

“Today's report from Alone and Threshold on the experiences of older and ageing people in the private rental sector is both welcome and important. It highlights the lived reality and increased insecurity for many older people in the private rental sector.

“Sinn Féin supports their recommendations regarding social and affordable housing, adaptation grants and security of tenure, and we urge government to actively consider these proposals.

“For too long, successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael-led governments have-over relied on the private rental sector to meet social and affordable housing need. The result has been insecurity and high costs for too many older people and scandalously rising levels of homelessness.

“The solution is to dramatically increase the delivery of social and affordable housing and to ensure an adequate portion of this housing meets the needs of older people for social housing, affordable rental housing and appropriate rightsizing housing options.”