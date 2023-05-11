Offshore auction results reflect ongoing, systemic and concerning problems - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Environment and Climate Action, Darren O’Rourke TD, says today’s O-RESS 1 offshore wind auction results are a milestone in our energy transition but have delivered high prices reflecting ongoing, systemic and concerning problems here.

The results of the O-RESS 1 auction announced today confirm that costs will be over €86/MWh, a price more than €20 above the European average of €65/MWh.

Responding to the announcement, Teachta O’Rourke said:

“While it is welcome that we have reached this important milestone in the state’s energy transition, like onshore wind and solar, the Irish auction for offshore wind has delivered stubbornly high prices.

“The government will present this as progress but, in truth, we are still floundering when compared to our international counterparts. When compared to our British and Scottish neighbours for example, we are way behind.

“The most recent Scottish auction delivered at €42/MWh. Ireland has a wind resource that means we have the potential to become a world leader in renewables production. However, this government seems totally determined to totally squander this opportunity.

“While the results announced today are lower than speculated in recent media reports, they are still too high. As a result, Irish workers and families will continue to struggle under the weight of exorbitant electricity costs. Built into these high prices are assumptions regarding curtailment and constraints on our grid, high connection costs, and anticipated delays in planning.

“Had these well-flagged issues been addressed, prices would have been lower. The fact is, we are paying higher prices due to government incompetence.

“It is high time this government heeded those sounding the alarm bells and addressing the systemic and concerning problems in the planning and grid systems here. This is essential, not only to deliver on our renewables potential but also to reduce energy bills for workers and families. Enacting Sinn Féin’s Cost of Renewables Taskforce Bill 2022 would be a useful start.”