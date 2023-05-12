Sinn Féin welcome release of Bernard Phelan - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Matt Carthy TD, has welcomed the news that Bernard Phelan has been released from prison in Iran.

A dual Irish-French citizen, Mr Phelan had been detained for seven months, and received a six-and-a-half year sentence earlier this year.

Teachta Carthy said:

“I welcome the release of Mr Phelan from prison in Iran following a traumatic period for both him and his family.

“Officials within the Department of Foreign Affairs, especially those consular staff on the ground in Tehran, are to be commended for their consistent and diligent work on behalf of Mr Phelan.

“Their counterparts in the French government also have our thanks for their efforts to secure Mr Phelan's release. I also commend John Brady TD, who was a vocal and consistent advocate for Mr Phelan's return home.

“I understand that Mr Phelan is already en route home, and I hope that he will be able to return to his life and to full health as speedily as possible.

“Mr Phelan was imprisoned on-trumped up espionage charges. It is imperative that government continue to offer assistance to Irish citizens who find themselves in difficulties in Iran and other states where a fair legal system is not assured.”