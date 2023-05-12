MEP MacManus visits Rossinver Organic Centre

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended all involved in The Organic Centre in Rossinver for their hard work in their local community to increase knowledge, and raise awareness about organic farming, biodiversity, climate change, food sovereignty and sustainable energy.



MEP MacManus said:

“I was pleased to visit Rossinver Organic Centre alongside my colleague Cllr Padraig Fallon and meet with Jan Melia and her team.”



“I would like to commend them and all the members of the local community group for their efforts to successfully bring organic farming and sustainable land-use to a wider audience.”



“It was clear from our discussions that the state needs to do more to promote the organic sector, and that many people are willing to use organic fertiliser products instead of conventional chemical fertiliser, where unscrupulous stakeholders have been price-gouging farmers for many months. I key issue I had flagged at Irish and European level when I negotiated the European Parliament’s resolution for farmers.”



MacManus concluded, “The centre and charity are doing sterling work, and the possibilities for the work they are doing are endless. I hope that these efforts are supported going forward by the relevant bodies. I wish all involved the very best for the future.” ENDS

Pictured at the Organic Centre in Rossinver are (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, Jan Melia, Jimmy White, Cllr Padraig Fallon

