Most disadvantaged children bearing the brunt of Executive boycott – Baker

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said today that our most disadvantaged children are bearing the brunt of the reckless boycott of the Executive by one party.

The party spokesperson for Children and Young People said:

“Sure Start provides 28 projects to support parents and children under 4 years of age from our least advantaged areas.

“The importance of early years intervention was recently reiterated in relation to tackling long-term educational underachievement.

“Without early intervention, many children face a lifetime of disadvantage.

“Sure Start provides a bridge from birth to school, helping some of our most vulnerable children to develop skills that enable them to enter school with a more equal opportunity to learn.

“Children from our most disadvantaged communities are bearing the brunt of Tory austerity and the DUP's reckless boycott of the Executive.

"We need an Executive back up and running with no more delays to work together to support workers and families facing cruel Tory cuts."