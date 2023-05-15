Latest Daft.ie report shows rents continue to soar as Government fails to deliver affordable rental homes - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has accused Government of ‘failing renters’. His comments were made as the latest Daft.ie rent report shows new rents increasing by almost 12% in the last 12 months.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

"The latest Daft.ie rent report shows rents continuing to rise across the state. Average new rents increased by almost 12% in the last 12 months.

"24 counties saw double digit rent inflation, most in the high teens. Four counties, Mayo, Longford, Roscommon and Cavan had rent increases of 20% or more.

"The average new rent across the state is now €1750 while in Dublin City the average new rent is a staggering €2302.

"Despite the falling private rental stock and rising private rents, Government's cost rental delivery is appallingly low. Just 684 cost rental homes were delivered last year.

"Government must accept that its cost rental targets are too low. They must also accept that the price of these cost rental units is too high.

"They must dramatically increase and accelerate the delivery of these much needed cost rental homes and ensure that they are genuinely affordable to working people."