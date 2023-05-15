A5 inquiry important opportunity to voice support for vital road project - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said the A5 public inquiry is an ‘important opportunity’ for people to voice their support for the project.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“The A5 public inquiry opens in Omagh today, and this is an important opportunity for people to again highlight their support for this project.

"Building the new A5 road will help prevent more families from suffering the heartbreak of losing someone on one of Ireland’s most dangerous roads.

“It will also cut journey times, create jobs, and unlock huge economic opportunities by connecting the north west to the rest of the island.

“This project has been held up for too long by legal challenges and public inquiries. Once these challenges are overcome, it must proceed immediately with no more delays.

“I would urge local businesses and residents to attend the inquiry and make their views known in support of the A5 transformation.”