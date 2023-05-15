Cuts to student nursing places 'totally unacceptable' - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said reports that 300 student nursing places are set to be axed is totally unacceptable and a consequence of ‘immoral and cruel’ Tory cuts.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Reports that 300 student nursing places are set to be axed is deeply concerning and unacceptable.

“This is a direct consequence of immoral and damaging Tory cuts from London that is further decimating our public services.

“Our health service is already under huge pressure and staff are burnt out from working long hours in our hospitals and this will pile even more strain on workers at a time when we need more nurses.

“One party’s refusal to form an Executive has blocked a three-year Budget and investment in the health service that would have hired more doctors and nurses and has now left health and social care at the mercy of savage Tory cuts.

“We need an Executive formed now and all parties working together with a local health minister to prioritise health and fix the problems.

“The British Government needs to end these cruel cuts and deliver more investment in our public services now.”