MacManus commends work of Longford Women’s Link
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Longford Women’s Link for their work in supporting women and children in the local community. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after a recent visit to their centre alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Lorcan Keown.
MEP MacManus said:
“I was pleased to visit Longford Women’s Link with my colleague Lorcan Keown recently. We had a very positive engagement with Tara and the team there and I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting local women and children in Longford.”
“They provide a wide range of supports and services to local people such as domestic violence support, an early years service, childcare, counselling and education and training to name but a few. This work is vital for empowering women, addressing social exclusion, poverty, and providing equal opportunities to all.”
“As someone involved in politics I was particularly interested in their involvement in the See Her Elected programme, an initiative to encourage more women into politics. While women make up half the population they are significantly under-represented in politics and this must change. Our County Councils and Oireachtas should reflect society as a whole, with people of different genders, ages, social backgrounds, colours and so on represented, and therefore initiatives like this are vitally important.”
“I would like to thank all at Longford Women’s Link for having us and wish them continued success into the future.” ENDS
See attached photo from Longford Women’s Link of (L-R): Lorcan Keown, Marlene Conway, Chris MacManus MEP, Tara Farrell, Marissa Hebron