A5 Public Inquiry important opportunity for communities to voice their support for critical road project - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has said that the A5 public inquiry is an opportunity for people and communities to voice their support for the A5 upgrade.

The Donegal TD was speaking after he attending the public inquiry which opened in Omagh today.

Teachta Doherty said:

“This morning I attended the A5 public inquiry which opened in Omagh.

“This is an important opportunity for people and communities to voice their support for this critical project.

“As I said to the Minister for Finance in the Dáil on Thursday, the A5 upgrade is critical to prevent further lives from being lost on this road.

“Too many families have lost loves ones on this dangerous road. Its upgrade cannot be delayed any longer.

“It will also unlock economic opportunities for the North West region – reducing journey times, increasing connectivity and acting as a spur for further jobs and investment.

“The project has been beset by delay after delay – it is now time to deliver this infrastructure project for this region and its communities.

“I would urge local businesses and residents to attend the inquiry and make their views and support heard.

“And as I said to the Government last week, it is time that the Irish Government recommit to funding its delivery on a 50:50 basis, to get this critical project over the line.”