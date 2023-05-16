Planned investment needed to end scandal of patients inappropraitely placed in nursing homes – David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on the Ministers for Health and Disability to get to grips with the scandal of 1,300 people inappropriately placed in nursing homes.
The TD for Waterford said that it is unconscionable that people with disabilities and acquired brain or spinal injuries were being put into nursing homes instead of given the services they need to recover or manage their condition and live independently, or in a more age- and condition-appropriate setting.
Teachta Cullinane said:
“It is startling that there are still 1,300 people with disabilities or acquired brain or spinal injuries still living in nursing homes. These settings are entirely inappropriate for their care, recovery, or condition management.
“People with disabilities and acquired injuries deserve a chance to get on with their lives, to live independently or as independently as they can.
“The Minister for Health and the Minister for Disability need to agree and deliver on a plan to end this scandal. Clear timeframes and resources are needed to put in place the necessary supports.
“That includes investment in independent living, in home support, in personal assistance, in neuro-rehabilitation and recovery facilities, and in community-based rehabilitation teams.
“We have set out costed measures to achieve this in our Alternative Budgets and have engaged with the sector, including the HSE, to develop reasonable implementation timeframes. It is not a hurculean task.
“It is unconscionable that people with disabilities and acquired brain or spinal injuries are still being put into nursing homes. They should instead be given the services they need to recover or manage their condition and live independently, or at the very least given spaces in a more age- and condition-appropriate setting.”