Kearney urges management to engage positively with NUJ

BBC management should immediately engage with the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) to seek a fair resolution to the industrial dispute involving journalism staff across the North, Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has said.

The party’s spokesperson on Workers’ Rights was commenting as NUJ members prepare to go on strike next Friday 19 May.

Declan Kearney said:

“We fully support the decision by BBC journalists to engage in industrial action to protect jobs and services.

“The BBC has already slashed programming within Radio Foyle and more jobs and schedules are now under threat across the North.

“There are very real concerns as to what these plans will mean for staff and services and I have written to the BBC Director to highlight these concerns.

“I have also urged BBC management to immediately engage positively with the NUJ to seek a fair resolution to the dispute that addresses the concerns of journalists and the wider public.”