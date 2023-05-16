Minister Ryan’s N17 comments ‘Deeply Concerning’ - Chris MacManus MEP

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has described Minister Eamon Ryan’s comments regarding funding for the Knock-Collooney N17 project as ‘deeply concerning.’ The Midlands Northwest representative has called on Government Ministers to immediately clarify that this vitally important project will be delivered on schedule.

MEP MacManus said:

“Comments from Minister Eamon Ryan that no funding will be available for the Knock-Collooney N17 project, are deeply concerning.”

“He has decided to ignore national planning policy, the importance of the Atlantic Economic Corridor initiative and the need for regional connectivity by dismissing this very important project.”

“This will also anger many landowners who will be stuck in limbo for years to come.”

“In the same meeting, Minister Ryan also outlined that there will be no railway line north of Claremorris in the medium term. It appears that as far as he is concerned, there is no need whatsoever for infrastructural investment in the West of Ireland.”

MacManus concluded, “Government Ministers must immediately clarify that this vitally important project will be delivered on schedule. This would not be tolerated in any other part of the country and must not be accepted here." ENDS