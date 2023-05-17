Missed Gardaí recruitment targets sign of ‘worrying’ crisis in staffing levels – Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD, has warned that the Gardaí are experiencing a recruitment and retention crisis that must be addressed.

His comments follow the release of figures from the Garda Representatives Association that show that An Garda Síochána failed to reach a target of 225 recruits in the latest recruitment drive.

Speaking today, Teachta Daly said:

“The Garda Representative Association has revealed that the target of 225 Garda recruits was missed. Instead, just 154 entered Templemore this week.

"This follows just 134 recruits entering training in the January intake, despite the overall target then being 200.

“It has been clear for some time now that An Garda Síochána is suffering from a significant crisis in recruitment and retention. Despite this issue being highlighted repeatedly, the Government has failed to show the urgency needed to get to grips with this crisis.

“I am concerned that the police service is understaffed and am worried that this affects the ability to perform duties safely.

“Communities deserve to feel safe and protected, but too often they worry that when a crime is committed Garda shortages will mean that they won’t get the support they need.”