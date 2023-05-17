Government failure to resources Early Intervention Psychosis a blatant disregard of their duty of care - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Mental Health Mark Ward TD has called the government’s failure to resources Early Intervention Psychosis as a blatant disregard of their duty of care to those experiencing mental health difficulties.

Information Teachta Ward received from the HSE stated that there is no new funding for Early Intervention Psychosis team development in 2023.

Teachta Ward said:

“Each year in this state, an estimated 1,500 people develop a psychotic disorder for the first time.

“Psychosis is associated with the most serious and disabling conditions treated in mental health services. Schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, delusional disorder, drug-induced psychosis and severe depression are the key diagnoses seen in Early Intervention Psychosis Services.

“Psychosis is a serious mental illness. However, early intervention in psychosis research internationally have demonstrated that people recover with the right specialist help.

“Information I received from the HSE stated that 'there is no new funding for early intervention psychosis team development in 2023'.

“This is a blatant disregard of the government’s duty of care to those experiencing mental health difficulties.

“In the Sharing the Vision Implementation Plan 2022- 2024, published by the Department of Health last year, the key milestone for Early Intervention in Psychosis for 2023 is for three new Early Intervention Psychosis teams.

“With no funding in 2023, there will be no new teams in 2023.

“Sharing the Vision states that we need about 20 more Early Intervention in Psychosis teams in Ireland.

“However, at the current rate of investment of €408,000 per year since 2015 it will take more than 60 years to roll out Early Intervention in Psychosis teams nationally.

“This will be 50 years after Sharing the Vision has expired.

“Psychosis is a serious mental illness. However, early intervention in psychosis research internationally has demonstrated that people recover with the right specialist help.

“There needs to be more parity of care for physical health and mental health.

“People, typically young people with this serious but treatable mental health condition deserve better.

“The HSE states that every €1 invested in Early Intervention Psychosis results in €18 saving to the health service by reducing admissions, reducing relapses, reducing crisis presentations and increasing retention in employment and education.

“We all know that early intervention is key in order to recover from mental ill health but the response I received from the HSE said that 0% of children have access to Early Intervention Psychosis.

“Failure to invest by this government makes no sense on a human or economic level.

“Sinn Féin in Government will commit to the full delivery of the Early Intervention Psychosis Model of Care and the full delivery of the additional 20 teams that are required in five years.”