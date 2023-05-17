MacManus visits Carrigallen Vocational School

MacManus visits Carrigallen Vocational School



Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest Chris MacManus recently visited Carrigallen Vocational School in County Leitrim and held a discussion with students. Carrigallen Vocational School participate in the European Parliament Ambassador School Programme, an initiative which aims to increase students' awareness of the European institutions and the role they play in our democracy. MacManus commended the students for their excellent questions on a range topics including climate change and Irish Unity and thanked the staff there for facilitating the visit. ENDS



Pictured are Chris MacManus MEP and Carrigallen students



