'Council elections an opportunity to endorse positive leadership' - O'Neill

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said the council election tomorrow is an opportunity to vote for positive leadership.

Speaking on the eve of the local council elections, Michelle O’Neill said:

“Tomorrow, by voting for Sinn Féin you can send a clear signal that it is time to get the Assembly back up and running.

“And show your support for a party that wants to invest in the health service, help people with the cost of living and deliver first class council services and economic regeneration across our communities.

“I am asking you to give Sinn Féin a stronger mandate to deliver for all in local councils by electing hardworking Sinn Féin councillors who will prioritise the issues facing workers and families.

“Now is the time for positive leadership to achieve a better future and work together for all. Vote for your local Sinn Féin candidates tomorrow.”