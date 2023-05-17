Shocking Navan attack must be investigated and perpetrators dealt with - Johnny Guirke TD

Sinn Féin TD for Meath West Johnny Guirke has described as 'utterly shocking' a video of a teenager being assaulted in Navan, Co. Meath that has appeared on social media.

The local TD said:

"The video circulating on social media of a teenager being attacked by a group of school going teenagers in Navan is utterly shocking. My thoughts at this time are with the child assaulted and their family.

"I would urge people to heed the advice of Gardaí not to further circulate this video and for anyone with any information about this incident to bring it to Gardaí so that this incident can be properly investigated and the perpetrators dealt with.

"There can be no room in our society for these types of acts and this behaviour.

"People in Navan and across the country will be rightly disgusted by this incident. It is not on and we must ensure this behaviour is rooted out once and for all."