Family of Patsy Kelly should have fresh investigation – Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said the family of murdered councillor Patsy Kelly are entitled to a fresh investigation to uncover the truth about his killing.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“It’s deeply concerning that the Attorney General has refused to hold a fresh inquest into the murder of independent councillor Patsy Kelly.

“Given the damning findings of the Police Ombudsman’s report into how Patsy was abducted and killed, the levels of cover-up and collusion involved, and the RUC’s failure to properly investigate this brutal murder, it is clear that a fresh inquest is needed.

“Patsy Kelly’s family have a right to the truth and an investigation to uncover exactly what happened to their husband and father.

“The Kelly family has been campaigning for truth and justice for almost 50 years with dignity and determination despite many the challenges facing them.

“The family have now applied for a Judicial Review, and we will continue to support them in their next steps to get truth and disclosure.”