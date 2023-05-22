Tory cuts to health service ‘cruel and immoral’ — Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said further cuts to the health service are ‘cruel and immoral’ and said the British Government should get on with delivering fair pay for workers.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Further moves to cut funding for the health service is totally unacceptable and will result in more money being stripped out of community health services.

“These are cruel and immoral Tory cuts at a time when our health workers are burnt out from working long hours and under severe pressure.

“They deserve fair pay and working conditions. And rather than swinging the axe at our health service, there is an onus on the British Secretary of State to deliver this now for workers.

“One party’s blocking of the Assembly must stop now. Patients suffering on waiting lists for treatment cannot wait a day longer.

“Forming an Executive and working together as locally elected ministers to deliver more investment in health must be our collective priority. That should happen right now.”