Security alert causing disruption - Donnelly

Sinn Féin councillor Padráig Donnelly has said a security alert at the Church Road and the Henry Jones playing fields had caused disruption.

Cllr Donnelly said:

“A security alert is continuing at the Church Road and the Henry Jones playing fields which have been closed amid searches.

“This has caused disruption to people in the area and Lough View Integrated Primary School and Nursery has been closed as a result.

“A road closure is in place at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road and people have been advised by police to avoid the area.

“I would urge people to avoid the area while this alert continues and follow advice from police.”