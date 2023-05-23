No place for racism or racist displays – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said there is no place for racism or racist displays in our society.

Commenting on a protest in Portrush on Sunday which included National Front flags and racist displays, the East Derry MLA said:

"There is no place for racism or racist displays in our society and any occurrence should be condemned.

"Those engaged in protest with racist displays do not represent the vast majority of people of Portrush or the north coast.

"Sinn Féin is committed to building a society based on equal rights and equal opportunities for all who live here.

"We want to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive society for all, including those seeking asylum and refuge."