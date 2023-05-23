Irish Passport Office should accept Electoral ID cards for applications from North - McCann

Sinn Féin councillor Caoimhín McCann has called on the Irish Passport Office to accept Electoral ID cards for applications from the North.

Cllr McCann said:

"The Irish Passport Office should accept photographic Electoral ID for passport applications from the north.

“I have written to the Tánaiste making case for this form of ID to be accepted when applying for an Irish passport.

“Given that this is the only ID that many people hold, not accepting these cards creates an unnecessary barrier for people in the north wishing to access their right to an Irish passport.

"I would urge people to make the case to the Tánaiste to accept these cards by getting behind the online petition calling for a change to this policy.”