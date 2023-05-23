More must be done to protect Gardaí from attacks - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD, has welcomed moves to increase sentences for assaults on Garda and warned much more must be done to protect them on the frontline.

His comments came as measures were brought to cabinet today on increasing sentencing.

Speaking today, Teachta Daly said:

"Gardaí work on the frontline, protecting and serving communities. Recent high profile attacks on officers have exposed some of the appalling and unacceptable violence that they face in the line of duty.

"I welcome moves to increase sentences for people who assault Gardaí. This should be expanded to all service personnel to send a clear message that this sort of violence is not acceptable.

"However, this is only one aspect. We must ensure that Gardaí have the resources and staffing levels to do their jobs safely as well. Fine Gael have consistently failed to invest in the service over the course of the last decade, resulting in many Gardaí feeling demoralised and unsupported."