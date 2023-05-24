Government must support workers in the face of huge job losses at Facebook - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said the announcement that Facebook is to slash 490 jobs from its Irish workforce is a “crushing blow for employees” and called for the government to do all they can to support the workers.

Teahcta O’Reilly said:

“The news that Facebook is due to cut 490 jobs from its Irish workforce is a crushing blow for the workers, their families, and their communities.

“This is another shock for the tech industry in Ireland and sign of continuing volatility in the sector.

“As one of the most significant technology sectors in Europe this announcement is a worrying development for the tech sector and tech workers in Ireland.

“Twitter, Stripe, Intel, Dell, Facebook, Microsoft and Indeed are just some of the companies who have cut jobs and restructured their workforce.

“It is essential that Facebook engage quickly and in good faith with the workers and their representatives regarding this announcement and fair redundancy package.

“In addition to engaging with Facebook, the Department of Enterprise must work with IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland to understand the skills profile of impacted staff and ensure that profiles are shared with client companies of all state agencies and state supported firms, who may be hiring or looking for similar skills.

“The volatility in the tech sector over the past year further reinforces the need for all workers to join, and be active, in their trade union. Workers need a strong voice in the workplace and the only way to achieve through trade unionism.

“I offer mine and Sinn Féin’s solidarity and support to the workers at Facebook in what is a very difficult time.”