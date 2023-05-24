Short term leasing must be considered to remedy Dublin Airport car space shortage - Martin Kenny TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications and Transport Martin Kenny TD has called on the DAA to investigate all possible remedies to the current shortage of parking spaces faced by tourists and holiday makers. His comments follow reports today that people travelling through Dublin Airport are facing a shortage of spaces from this weekend.
Speaking today, Teachta Kenny said:
“I’m aware that an offer was made by DAA to purchase a car park which had been held by a private developer in the area.
“It seems the offer is being considered by the competition authority - which is of course important - however while this consideration takes place we have people left without the very basic amenity of a car space.
“Over 95,000 people pass through the airport per day during busy periods. In the absence of adequate and reliable public transport, I am urging both the DAA and the owner of the car park which is currently closed to come to a short term leasing agreement.
“It is unfortunate that a delay in the consideration of this sale is going to affect ordinary families and holidaymakers who have saved so hard to enjoy a few days away. Summertime and school holidays are one of the busiest times for the airport - arriving to an airport that’s short on car parking spaces is not the start to a holiday people deserve.
“Those I have spoken to about the issue are not confident that they would arrive on time if they were to rely on public transport and would prefer to have the use of their car.
“As it stands now, the spaces available to those travelling through the airport are booked for this coming weekend. Availability is also low for the coming weeks.
“The car park which is currently closed had been used for a number of years. It does not require any development or retrofitting. It simply needs to be opened for use for those traveling through the airport.
“Individuals and families travelling through the airport must have these very basic amenities available to them.”