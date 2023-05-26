Brady calls for restoration of Assembly at Coventry event

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has reiterated calls for the restoration of the Assembly and Executive and said economic opportunities to create jobs must be seized now.

Speaking from the RISING global peace forum at Coventry Cathedral today, the Newry/Armagh MP said:

“Over recent months, we have looked back and celebrated all that has been achieved over the last 25 years with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and transformative peace on this island.

“Our focus now is on the next 25 years as we look forward with hope, ambition, and opportunity.

“To build a better, brighter future for everyone who calls our island home.

“Together, we must keep working to make progress, and every one of us in political leadership has a role and responsibility to make politics work for all.

“To seize the opportunities available to us to attract investment, create jobs for our young people, and deliver the change people demand and rightfully deserve.

“It is unacceptable that one party continues to block the formation of an Executive and stall progress on the important work that needs to be done.

“We need an Executive formed now to protect our public services from savage and immoral Tory cuts that are punishing people and communities right now.

“The onus is now on the British and Irish Governments to get together and focus their efforts on the immediate restoration of the northern Executive and Assembly now.”