Sinn Féin Gaeltacht scholarship programme to run for second year – Reilly announces

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has encouraged people to apply for the second year of Sinn Féin’s scholarship programme to help young people to study at the Gaeltacht.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Following the success of last year’s scholarship programme to help young people to study at the Gaeltacht over the summer, applications are opening for the 2023 programme.

“We want to see as many of our young people right across the island embrace the language and boost their speaking skills in the language, and spending time in the Gaeltacht is a valuable experience in helping to do this.

“We also believe that our Gaeltacht regions are key to helping our young people discover and explore their heritage. Gaeltacht Summer colleges have seen young people fall in love with the language and culture for generations.

“To apply for these scholarships, please send your child’s name, age, address and course preference to [email protected] before 5pm on Friday 2nd June 2023 and information on successful applicants will be announced in due course.”

There are 12 Scholarships up for grabs.

There are 4 Half-Scholarships for Bun an Inbhir across 3 courses – these scholarships are OPEN to anyone who wants to secure a place for their child.

There are 4 Half-Scholarships for Machaire Rabhartaigh across 3 courses – these Scholarships are open to parents who ALREADY have a place secured for their child.

There are 4 Half-Scholarships for Loch an Iúir across 3 courses – these Scholarships are open to parents who ALREADY have a place secured for their child.

Full details of courses here:

Coláiste Bhun an Inbhir - Co.Donegal (Open to Anyone)

Cúrsa A1 - 16.06.23 - 30.06.23

1 Scholarship worth £250

Coláiste Bhun an Inbhir - Co.Donegal (Open to Anyone)

Cúrsa A2 - 01.07.23 -15.07.23

2 Scholarships worth £250

Coláiste Bhun an Inbhir - Co.Donegal (Open to Anyone)

Cúrsa B - 16.07.23 - 06.08.23

1 Scholarship worth £345

Coláiste Mhachaire Rabhartaigh- Co.Donegal (Place must be secured with college already)

Cúrsa A - 16.06.23 - 30.06.23

1 Scholarship worth £250

Coláiste Mhachaire Rabhartaigh- Co.Donegal (Place must be secured with college already)

Cúrsa B - 01.07.23 - 22.07.23

2 Scholarships worth £345

Coláiste Mhachaire Rabhartaigh- Co.Donegal (Place must be secured with college already)

Cúrsa C - 23.07.23 - 13.08.23

1 Scholarship worth £345

Coláiste Mhuise Loch an Iúir - Co.Donegal (Place must be secured with college already )

Cúrsa A - 19/06/23 - 03/07/23

2 Scholarships worth £240

Coláiste Mhuise Loch an Iúir - Co.Donegal (Place must be secured with college already)

Cúrsa A - 04/07/23 - 24/07/23

2 Scholarships worth £340

Coláiste Mhuise Loch an Iúir - Co.Donegal (Place must be secured with college already)

Cúrsa A - 25/07/23 - 14/08/23

2 Scholarships worth £340