Delivering transformation of A5 will save lives and make road safer for everyone - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said delivering the A5 road will help save lives and transform one of the island’s most dangerous roads.

Speaking from the A5 public inquiry in Omagh today, Conor Murphy said:

“The A5 is one of the most dangerous roads on our island, and has been the scene of heartbreak for too many families.

“Delivering the transformation of the A5 road will save lives and make this road safer for everyone.

“The A5 dual carriageway project was first launched 16 years ago when I was the Regional Development Minister in the Executive and made huge progress.

“It is deeply frustrating that continued legal challenges have held up this vital project and stalled the delivery of a first-class road from the north west to Dublin.

“Work to build the A5 must start once these latest challenges are overcome, and I would urge people to have to their say in support of this project at the public inquiry.

“This is a major opportunity, as not only will this transform the road, it will unlock huge economic benefits through connecting the north west to the rest of the island, while creating jobs and cutting journey times.”