MacManus commends work of Ballaghaderreen Family Resource Centre



Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Ballaghaderreen Family Resource Centre for their work in supporting the local community. The Midlands North West representative was speaking after a recent visit to the resource centre.



MEP MacManus said:



“I was pleased to visit Ballaghaderreen Family Resource Centre recently. I had a very positive engagement with the staff there and representatives from a number of local community groups. I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting the local community in Ballaghaderreen and surrounding areas.”



“The FRC provides a wide range of supports and services to local people such as a drop-in clinic, parent and family support and personal development programmes. They fill the gaps left by a number of other services and play an important role in supporting the large refugee population in the local area as they adapt to their new surroundings.



“This work is vital for addressing social exclusion, poverty, assisting marginalised groups and providing equal opportunities to all. It underlines the need for Ballaghaderreen FRC and other community sector organisations to be protected and adequately resourced so that they can continue to provide these invaluable services. Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need to support resource centres in Roscommon and across the State.” ENDS



