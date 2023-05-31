Consideration aside from closure must be given to Cork sorting offices - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Communications and Transport, Martin Kenny TD, has responded to reports related to the potential closure of sorting offices in Cork.

These reports come as An Post undertakes a review of its services nationwide in a bid to cut costs.

Speaking today, Teachta Kenny said:

“We’ve seen in the last few years just how vital our postal service was as a way to keep families and friends connected when they were unable to visit each other. Indeed it started a trend that seems to have continued since.

“Part of the rationale put forward by An Post for a potential closure of the Ballincollig and Midleton sorting offices is that they are not fit for purpose due to the increase in sorting of bulky packages and limited space. Of course, the other reason for this nationwide review is the €6m loss by An Post in the last two years.

“While we must always ensure that the public is getting value for money, cost saving cannot occur at the expense of providing a public service that many people rely on.

“It is my understanding that the Midleton closure would see services moved to an existing sorting office in another area, however the potential closure in Ballincollig would result in the need for a new sorting office to be established elsewhere.

"Frankly, it seems wasteful to go through the planning and construction of a brand new sorting office, when extending space may work just as well, if it is possible to do so.

“In this case, I would hope An Post management would consider extending the sorting offices that they have identified in the review. If the offices are not equipped for the increase in package sorting due to a lack of space, then they need to examine ways to extend their facilities.

“We have seen time and again the waste of state resources when governments fail to adequately plan services around communities.

"There are copious examples of services being moved or closed, only to be reopened years later at a huge cost to the taxpayer.

“Governments continue to be penny-wise and pound-foolish when it comes to the public services."