MEP MacManus visits Lough Allen College

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest Chris MacManus recently visited Lough Allen College in Drumkeeran alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Cllr Padraig Fallon. They held a discussion with students there on the European institutions and the role of elected representatives at local, national and European level. MacManus commended the students for their engagement, stating that it was very positive to see young people taking an interest in politics, and thanked the staff for facilitating the visit. ENDS



Pictured are Chris MacManus MEP and Cllr Padraig Fallon with Lough Allen College students and teachers Maria Foley and Laura Creaven



