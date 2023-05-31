Familicide and domestic homicide study must lead to action – Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Justice, Pa Daly TD, has today urged the government to act on the results of a new study into familicide and domestic homicides.

The study has recommended that a national database should be established for reporting on violent family deaths.

Speaking today, Teachta Daly said:

“The review is an important watershed moment in what are extremely shocking and violent cases that tear communities apart. A piece of work such as this has been long overdue.

“I commend the families who have campaigned tirelessly to ensure that families facing devastating violence like this receive better support.

“The review covered the years 2000-2018 and only included cases where all legal proceedings had been completed. This gave a figure of at least 166 persons having died in familial violence in that period, with the State Pathologist’s office telling researchers a further 14 cases between 2014 and 2019 did not feature in public records.

“This demonstrates the urgent need for a national database on such deaths and the upcoming DSGBV Agency Bill provides an opportunity to advance policy in this area.

“Sinn Féin have long argued that family homicide review panels must be implemented, with inter-agency collaboration taking place to ensure risk factors are identified.

“The report must be implemented rapidly and it is welcome that a number of government ministers have responded to the report’s findings. Every second counts for families at risk of such violence and we cannot afford to see any further delays.”