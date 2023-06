Ní Chuilín condemns Antrim Road shooting

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has condemned the shooting of a man on the Antrim Road tonight.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I condemn the shooting of a man on the Antrim Road tonight.

“There is no place for guns on our streets.

“This reckless attack has caused disruption for residents tonight and left people living in the nearby flats traumatised.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the PSNI.”