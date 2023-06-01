‘Historic day as Dáithí’s Law comes into effect’ – O’Neill

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has congratulated Dáithí Mac Gabhann, his parents and all who have campaigned to deliver an opt-out organ donation system.

Speaking as Dáithí’s Law comes into effect today, Michelle O’Neill said:

“This is an historic day as Dáithí’s Law comes into effect, with all adults in the north now considered organ donors unless they choose to opt out.

“Today belongs to little Dáithí Mac Gabhann, his parents Máirtín and Seph, and all who have campaigned tirelessly to get this life saving law over the line.

“You never gave up and have given hope and inspiration to the many people on the organ donation waiting list.

“This is an example of the real change that can be delivered when parties work together in the Assembly and Executive to better people’s lives and drive forward progressive legislation.”