MacManus slams Irish government housing record in EU Speech

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus has slammed the government’s record in a speech to the European Parliament.



Speaking to Parliament, MacManus highlighted the high number of short-term lets in the West and North-West compared to long-term lets.



MacManus said:



“According to new data, there are substantially more short-term holiday lets available in Ireland, than long-term lets.”



“Galway has nearly 20 times more short-term options than long term, while Donegal has 47 times more.”



“Successive Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments are pushing our young people away from a future in Ireland.”



“How can we turn the tide of our young people leaving our shores when we can´t even provide them with a home of their own?”



“When I see the abundance of holiday homes available, I have to ask myself - does our current government view the west of Ireland as anything more than just a holiday destination, for them to spend a weekend retreat? A playground for those with second and third homes whilst others go homeless?”



MacManus concluded by calling for action to help alleviate the difficulties young people are facing when it comes to housing. “It's time for action, not just words, let’s secure our youth's future.” ENDS/CRÌOCH





Below: Chris MacManus MEP addresses the European Parliament to highlight the Irish Government's housing failures





